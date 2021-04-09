Traders worst hit post Aug 5 developments in J&K: Bukhari

Apni Party Trade Union organizes convention

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today said that traders were worst effected with the developments after August 5, 2019 scenerio in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing one-day convention organized by the Apni Party Trade Union leader, Aijaz Kazmi at Gandhinagar in Jammu today, Bukhari referred to the problems being faced by the traders community and urged upon the Government to address their issues on priority.

He said that people, especially related to trade had to face immense problems after the post-August 5 scenario and to resolve all these anomalies the restoration of Statehood remains of pivotal importance.

“We hope that the statehood is restored at an earliest so that the sufferings of our working class are accordingly mitigated, as only elected representatives can efficiently address the issues of the general public,” he said.

Bukhari commended the work of the members of these associations and said that even during the pandemic their altruistic contributions to the society are immense.

“An adroit and hardworking class is the backbone of a country’s economic strength. I feel proud while addressing such a nimble audience here. Apni Party shall raise your grievances before the competent authorities and will rigorously follow it until their prompt redressal is achieved,” Bukhari remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, party vice president Ghulam Hssan Mir said that Apni Party is committed to resolve the issues of the general public and works for ushering in an era of peace and stability in J&K.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir desire progress and development. They have suffered for long now. We are steadfast in our promises wherein we work to initiate a new chapter in J&K via advocating an equitable development of both divisions,” he said.

Vice presidents Ajaz Ahmad Khan and Ch Zulfikar Ali also spoke on the occasion and laid stress that since the abrogation of article 370, the trading and working class of J&K has been suffering due to the negligence and impervious attitude of the administration towards their genuine demands.

Senior leaders Vijay Bakaya, Vikram Malhotra, Provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh, Provincial president Women wing Namrta Sharma, District president Jammu (Urban) Pranav Shagotra besides others also spoke in the function.

The convention was attended by various Trade Union representatives who apprised the Party leadership about various difficulties being faced by them in their respective occupations.