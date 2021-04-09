Kidney saved of patient suffering from Scoliosis at Maxlyfe Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 9: Senior Surgeon of Jammu Dr Rajive Gupta saved the kidney of a 45-year-old patient who was suffering from multiple stones along with a big Staghorn stone (branched stone that fills all or part of renal pelvis and branches into several or all of the calyces) in Right Kidney.

Ram Pal, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Udhampur, a known case of Scoliosis (in which backbone is tilted sidewise) was suffering from multiple stones in Right kidney as a result of which Right kidney had been more than 60 percent damaged (moderate hydro nephrosis) and would have become 100 percent damaged and totally nonfunctional if not operated in few days.

In the patient, there was high risk of general anaesthesia and only highly experienced surgeon could operate such Kidney stones because of distorted anatomy due to scoliosis. This patient had also consulted Senior Surgeon at Udhampur and leading urologists in Jammu, but was refused surgery due to Scoliosis and complex nature of kidney stones.

The patient then went to Narayana Hospital, Kakryal where he was investigated, but referred to PGI Chandigarh/ AIIMS New Delhi for further management. Being poor, patient could not afford to go outside the union territory and finally approached Senior Surgeon of Jammu, Dr Rajive Gupta with a hope to get the proper treatment.

Dr Gupta consulted the anesthetist and took the challenge and successfully operated the patient in the evening of 8th April at Maxlyfe Hospital, Sujma Morh, Bathindi and removed all the stones from right kidney and saved his kidney. The operation took 1 hour and 30 minutes and patient did not require any blood transfusion.

According to Dr Gupta, patient is doing well post operatively and shall be discharged in a day from the hospital with the assurance that his kidney will start functioning normally in few days.