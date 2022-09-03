SBI presents ambulance to Bharat Vikas Parishad Trust

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Chairman, State Bank of India, Dinesh Khara presented an ambulance to Bharat Vikas Parishad Trust Punjab for the needy patients.

State Bank of India is committed to bring about a positive change in the society through CSR while discharging its social responsibilities.

The work done under its CSR reflects Bank’s values and commitments.

Khara conveyed gratitude for the social service being done by the Parishad and wished good speed in their endeavours.

The ambulance was flagged off by SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara and other officials of Bank along with trustee members of Bharat Vikas Parishad Trust.

This small initiative of SBI will act as a support system to treat patients by transporting patients in need of hospitalization and help Charitable Trust to provide medical relief and care for the underprivileged.