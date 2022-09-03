Delegation led by Col Mahan meets CS, raises issues

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 3: A delegation led by District Development Council (DDC) Kathua, Chairman, Col (retd.) Mahan Singh today met the Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta and discussed all the significant collective issues pertaining to District Development Council, Kathua with him.

Col Mahan Singh also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Chief Secretary seeking early redressal of the issues projected by him.

Some of the important issues raised in the memorandum included shortage of teachers, lecturers in Government schools, opening of new J&K Bank Branches in district Kathua, development of tourism infrastructure, establishment of renewable energy based projects, shortage of drinking water, damage to Agriculture land and infrastructure due to recent rains, flash floods, opening up of new degree colleges, establishment of new trauma/ emergency hospitals, construction of sports facilities, infrastructure projects, utilization of savings in capex funds, out standing liabilities of water shed project, MGNREGA, contractors issues, Poor Mobile Network, Mining Block at Dhali Khad, Empowerment of DDC Council.

Col Mahan Singh conveyed to the Chief Secretary that there is an acute shortage of teachers/lecturers in Government Schools, particularly in remote areas due to which the students in the region are suffering miserably. He said that people of the hilly areas are facing multiple problems so far as their banking needs are concerned and there is a dire need for opening multiple branches across the areas to address this problem.

Besides, highlighting other issues, the DDC Chairman sought bringing the region prominently on the tourist map of the nation, creating adequate sports infrastructure and establishing of renewable energy projects in the region. He asserted that this would go a long way in boosting the economy of the region and bringing prosperity to the people of this hilly region.

The Chief Secretary after giving a patient hearing to the delegation members assured Col Mahan Singh led delegation of getting all their genuine issues raised at the earliest.

He said that the Government is committed to the equitable development of all the regions and funds are no restraint in carrying on such endeavours.