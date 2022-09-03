NIT Srinagar signs MoU with AICTE to study impact of PMSSS in JK, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to study impact study of Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof Rakesh Sehgal and Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary AICTE, at AICTE Headquarters New Delhi. Prof M F Wani is the main coordinator for the project.

The historic document was signed in presence of R K Ganju, Assistant Director and Bureau Head, PMSSS, Prof Ajeet Angral; Chairman AICTE, Prof Anil Sahastrabudhe, Consultant PMSSS and other dignitaries from both the institutions.

PMSSS J&K is an initiative for Class 12 passed and diploma degree holders in UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The scholarship is to meet the expenditure towards tuition fees, hostel fees, cost of books and other incidental charges and secure admission in any Government college and other selected institutions.

As per MoU, the study will cover the impact of PMSSS on social aspects, financial self-family, academic development, quality of education, and exposure to various activities, and access the impact of scheme on personality, and confidence building. It will also cover other aspects of the scheme as well.

In his address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof Rakesh Sehgal said the signing of this MoU will bring these two intuitions more closely. He said the project is time-bound and data is to be collected from far-flung regions of the two UTs.

“We are confident that this partnership will help us produce industry-ready graduates who are prepared to contribute towards the fast-growing global society,” he added.

Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary AICTE, New Delhi, hoped that this partnership will help them to reach out desired results.

In his message, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari said the signing of this MoU will bring both organizations closer to serving society. He said the target will be achieved within the given time frame.

The PMSSS was launched in the year 2011 and modified from time to time to make the scheme student-friendly. The scheme also envisages to build capacities of the youth of J&K and Ladakh to enable them to compete with their peers in the national mainstream.