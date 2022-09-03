DC Anantnag interacts with DDC Chairman, Council Members

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Sept 3: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Dr Basharat Qayoom today held deliberations with Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag and other members of the council including various BDCs.

DDC Chairman, BDC Chairperson, members, ADC, ACP, DFO, ACR, SDMs and a number of beneficiaries were present on the occasion.

The DC on the occasion said that with the advent of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts in the UT, the PRIs are the voice of the people. He said they are the drivers of grassroots level democracy. He asked the PRIs to work in close coordination with the Administration for the welfare and betterment of the people.

Various PRI members led by Chairman MY Gorsi welcomed Dr Basharat Qayoom and assured him that they will extend necessary support to the administration.

They said that regular Gram Sabhas are being held in the District to ensure that works are being done as per the wishes of the people and they are hopeful that at the current pace of rapid development will prove beneficial for people to reap benefits of Govt measures.

Later under the chairmanship of Dr Basharat, a District Level Committee meeting on the Forest Rights Act was also held. The meeting was attended by heads of sub division level committees, representatives from forest and rural development department besides a large number of tribal community people.

A total of 73 FRA certificates were distributed among the beneficiaries.

The DC directed all the concerned officers to process the pending cases on fast track basis so that genuine beneficiaries can be awarded rights under the act. He said the act is a historic step towards welfare of the forest dwelling schedule tribes and other tribal groups and any delay in processing of these cases must be avoided.