SBI organises programme on career opportunities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: The State Bank of India today conducted awareness programme at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium,Central University, Jakh, Jammu under the initiative of SBI Chief General Manager, Chandigarh Circle Vinod Jaiswal on directions of LG Manoj Sinha.

Team SBI represented by Regional Manager Sanjeev Mahajan, Faculty from SBLC Jammu, Branch Manager Central University under the leadership of DGM Ravindra Kumar Gupta, in the presence of Registrar CUJ Yashwant Singh guided the students of CUJ regarding the various Career opportunities available in State Bank of India, recruitment process, and selection procedures.

Students present in the session were happy on the initiative of SBI and interacted and raised various queries which were duly responded too. Sanjeev Mahajan thanked University administration for giving opportunity to the SBI for downline interaction with aspirational candidates for SBI jobs.