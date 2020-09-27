SBEU raises demands during annual conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Employees Union (SBEU) Katra organized its annual conference in which delegates from different sections of the Shrine Board participated.

Union president, Raj Kumar inaugurated the conference and said that Shrine Board is running a numbers of welfare schemes and projects for the society like SMVD Narayana Hospital Kakyral, SMVD University Katra, Gurukul School and stadium.

Click here to watch video

Kumar further claimed that the Shrine Board is also providing financial help to the children of Baridars for education and marriage purposes.

Ashok Choudhary, General Secretary Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) also addressed the participants and talked about the value of Sangathan.

Harbans Choudhary, senior BMS leader and Incharge Private Sector explained about the changing scenario of employment in the country, fundamental rights and government moves in changing labour laws which are favouring the employers.

Purshotam Singh, Union General Secretary highlighted the achievements of the Union.

The delegates passed resolutions demanding regularization of all the need based daily wagers who have completed five years of service with the Shrine Board.

Regularization of contractual employees who have completed 3 years of service, compassionate appointment to next of kin of Safai Karamcharies, DPC, facilities provided to yatries should also be extended to the employees and transport facility to the employees who work on track.

Dewan Chand, President and Parveen Kumar, General Secretary of Safai Karamchari Union also addressed the gathering.