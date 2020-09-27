LG should usher comprehensive political process: Bhan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Claiming that Kashmir is not only constitutionally integral part of India but it also enjoys uniqueness for its rich literary and spiritual heritage, Indian National Congress (INC) leader and senior Advocate, Ashok Bhan today said that New Delhi needs to approach Kashmir keeping in view the fact that India’s strategic and democratic interests are intertwined with the goodwill of the people especially valley’s ordinary people including Kashmiri Pandits and not the land alone.

Talking to academicians, scholars and students of faculty of Law & Mass Communication of Vivekananda Mass Media & Law Institute, Bhan said before the new age violent unrest and upsurge gets out of hand, New Delhi needs to deal with the issues with a grand vision.

“In a democracy, prolonged Governor’s Rule is not an option. The flip-flop political experiments of Modi-2:0 and its wooly diplomatic efforts so far has not brought peace in Kashmir,” he claimed.

Bhan also said that the government should acknowledge that use of military force alone is not a solution to the complex situation of Kashmir but it has to be a blend of engagement and dialogue with all the stakeholders. “Therefore, the government should worry more about winning back the trust of the people and let terrorism be handled by the security force,” the Congress leader said adding that the Union of India needs to act now and engage with the youth of today, all the relevant stakeholders and Kashmir’s leadership.

He further said that political dialogue with all the stakeholders is an internationally acknowledged jurisprudence for conflict resolution and will help in rebooting the comprehensive political process to bring peace.

Terming the appointment of an accomplished politician as LG as a welcome development Bhan hoped LG to usher in a comprehensive political process and prioritize the engagement and talks with the stakeholders.

He said that Congress party would travel an extra mile in supporting any such initiative in the interests of mitigating the miseries of suffering people and for strengthening the idea of India.