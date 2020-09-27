3 injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Sept 27: Three persons were injured when the passenger auto they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into gorge near Darmari area here.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number JK20-6323 was on its way to Darmari from Arnas, when the driver lost control over the auto and it rolled down into gorge near Darmari area, resulting into injuries to three persons.

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. All the injured persons were shifted to PHC Darmari, where they were undergoing treatment, when last reports came in.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Ryaz, son of Abdul Star of Bhalad, Tehsil Thuroo, Radhika Devi (13), daughter of Kartar Singh of Darmari and Ramu, son of Murli of Shawal Tehsil Sadoori, District Sitapur, at present Darmari.

A case under relevant sections has been registered ay Arnas Police Station and investigation started.