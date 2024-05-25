Saving our pets’ health in sweltering summers

Dr Randhir Singh

As the scorching summer sun beats down upon us, it’s not just humans who feel the heat – our cherished pets are also vulnerable to the perils of high temperatures.While we slather on sunscreen and guzzle gallons of water to stay cool, it’s imperative that we extend the same care and consideration to our furry companions. The internal body temperature of your dog is between 101to 102.50F. Your dog may become hyperthermic as a result of an increase in body temperature during hot weather. This ailment is more often known as heat stroke, and dogs are more susceptible to it than pet parents are. Thus, pet owners must act quickly to shield their animals from the intense heat since the rising mercury levels pose serious hazards to their health and wellbeing.

On a hot summer day, keeping your dog cool should be your first priority. Some essential dog safety tips are covered below, along with how to cool a dog down so that the summer time enjoyment may continue without any untoward accidents.

First and foremost, hydration is key: Our pets need access to plenty of fresh, clean water at all times, just as we do to prevent heatstroke and dehydration. Access to water is a must, whether they are playing in the backyard or relaxing indoors. To guarantee constant hydration, think about setting up many water bowls in various rooms of your house and making sure to refill them on a regular basis.

Offer Plenty of Shade: It is essential to provide a cool haven where our pets can escape the scorching sun. When inside, turn on the air conditioning or create areas with fans and good ventilation. To protect pets from the sun, create covered spaces outside with trees, canopies, and umbrellas. Keep in mind that if it is too hot for you, it is definitely too hot for them as well.

Plan to go for walks when it is cooler: When bringing your pets outside, especially during the hottest times of the day, use caution. Keep your outside activities to the early morning or late evening hours when the pavement is colder and the sun is not as strong. Paw pads can get scorched by hot pavement, resulting in excruciating burns and agony. Before letting your pet go on the pavement, always take a hand temperature reading. Better yet, get some protective boots. Consider two 10 to 15 minutes walks daily to achieve your pets’ exercise requirements.

Never leave your pet in a parked car: Did you know that an average car’s interior may reach 560Cin just one hour while the outside temperature is 450C? If your dog is left inside during even a short while, this temperature put them at a significant danger of heat stroke.Never, even for a short while, leave a pet alone in a parked car. Even with the windows cracked open, a car’s interior can reach fatal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Heatstroke can develop rapidly and result in death or serious injury. If you must travel with your pet, either leave them in a safe, cool place at home or bring them inside with you.

Trim Fur (But Do not Shave): Keeping pets comfortable in the summertime requires regular grooming. Frequent brushing facilitates the removal of extra fur, improving air circulation and averting overheating. However, since your pet’s fur naturally insulates against heat and sunburn, avoid shaving or over-clipping their coat. Choose a lightweight trim instead to maintain their protection while keeping them cool.

Keep an eye on Brachycephalic Breeds: Breeds with brachycephalic heads, like boxers, pugs, and bulldogs, have short muzzle. These breeds are more likely to overheat because they cannot pant as effectively as other breeds can. Try to confine your dog indoors and keep a careful eye on it if you own a brachycephalic breed.

Recognize the Symptoms of a heat stroke indog: Get knowledgeable about the indications of heat-related ailments in pets and take quick action if you see any. Red flags include collapse, excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, excessive thirst, unsteadiness, and vomiting. A veterinarian should be seen right away. In order to cure heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, time is of the essence. If you think your pet may be in difficulty, do not wait to get professional assistance.

What you can do on your own: On a hot day, you can use a variety of cooling aids to assist dogs stay cool. These consist of cooling vests, bandanas, and mats.Another way to assist chill a dog suffering from heat stress is to offer frozen snacks or frozen dog toys. Dog-safe fruits, plain yogurt, and peanut butter can all be used to make homemade frozen dog treats.If you do not have any of these specialized items on hand, you can still provide some relief to your dog by applying a damp cloth to dog’s underbelly.

Don’t forget about birds and stay animals: Apart from domestic animals and pets we as humans also owe a bit to stay animals and birds. Always keep a water bowl or earthen pot full of fresh water outside your home or any shaded place so that these mute creatures can also get some respite from scorching heat.

In conclusion, summer time ought to be a time for both people and animals to enjoy and unwind. Through proactive measures to protect their welfare, we can guarantee that our animal friends are content, healthy, and secure even during the warmest months of the year. Our pets, birds and stay animals depend on us to be their defenders and advocates in any situation, so let us all pledge to put their care and comfort first. By working together, we can overcome the heat and create a memorable summer that will be remembered for all the right reasons.

(The author is a leading veterinary dialysis specialist)