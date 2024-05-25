FYUG and Opportunities Ahead

Dr Khurshid A Tariq

The new National Educational Policy (NEP 2020) document in its section on Higher Education recommends the introduction of four-year honour’s undergraduate program (FYUG) with or without research, one year or a two-year PG program with inclusion of one-year exclusive research (for a two-year PG program), replacement of choice-based credit system (CBCS) with National Credit Framework (NCF) at UG and PG level in higher educational institutions (HEIs), and shift from existing high-stakes examinations towards more continuous and comprehensive evaluation during the course of a program.

Besides, the NEP 2020 also emphasises on other crucial measures to revamp the Indian higher education sector by increasing the employability potential of higher educational programmes, and enhancing access to aspirants by establishing more high-quality autonomous teaching intensive and research intensive HEIs.

My focus in this article shall remain on understanding FYUG and the opportunities surrounding it. The credit based FYUG is a futuristic solid investment and is expected to infuse the spirit of paradigm shift in the college academia by integration of general academic curriculum with skill and vocational education during a four year stay of a student in a college besides a deeper knowledge in the major discipline. Thus a student has to be very cautious to decide which college is right for him/her as all the degree colleges don’t provide equal facilities and support systems for academic success and professional development. Majority of the universities and colleges from the academic year 2022-23 including the HEIs of J&K have adopted the national credit-based curriculum framework (CCF) for the FYUG offered in 3+1 or 4+1 pattern with a minimum credit requirement of 160 credits (40/year). But, it is important for a learner to know what a four year degree can offer to them and a stakeholder can definitely question about the return on investment of four years.

A four-year bachelor’s degree offers the features of flexible learning, dual degree option, single major or double major choice, interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary minors, yearly exit and entry, skilling, vocational training, internships, apprenticeship, ability enhancement learning, value addition learning, rigorous research project in the major discipline, alternative pathways of learning (blending online and offline learning). Thus, a learner must seek the opportunity to learn more about himself/herself, broaden his/her horizons within the available major and minor discipline options, develop a speciality that suits to him/her and identify a better career and job security after finishing a four year degree. An exit after each year (if chosen) will enable the institutions to award certificate, diploma and degree in a single FYUG programme to an aspiring student (certificate after completing 1 year (2 semesters) of study in the chosen fields of study, a diploma after 2 years (4 semesters) of study, a bachelor’s degree after a 3-year (6 semesters) program of study) in a FYUG. However, the yearly exit by a learner is optional and a learner centric choice constrained by multiple factors.

Similarly, the length to pursue a PG degree for a FYUG degree holder will be limited to only a minimum of 40 credits to be completed within one year of enrolment in a HEI (one year PG) instead of a two-year PG stay for a student holding a three-year UG degree under the 10+2+3 scheme. However, it is criticised largely as a regressive rather than productive or progressive initiative. It is not clear whether it will prove as a blessing or a burden to an Indian college student considering the existing infrastructural gaps, weak pedagogy, deficit human resource, and academic leadership lacunae faced in the degree colleges. In such a scenario that a student will not get a full length stay in a university environment and relish its ambience (as is known for a university kind of learning environment), the full responsibility lies on administration of degree colleges to make the progress of a learner enrolled in a FYUG meaningful by providing all the requisite physical and related infrastructural facilities, pleasant classrooms, opportunities for personal and professional development, avenues for social and societal engagements, latest educational technology, research facilities, socio-emotional student support, hostel facilities, co-curricular and extra-curricular enabled vibrant college campus.

The more interesting to know is, that students holding FYUG degree besides eligible for one year PG will also be empowered to take a direct route towards obtaining a PhD degree in any discipline whether or not studied during the journey of FYUG in a college. This will be facilitated through National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by NTA. Thus, such a learner needs not to have Master’s degree or a restricted graduation-based discipline/subject to apply or aspire for a PhD. This obviously marks a giant departure from the traditional prerequisite of a master’s degree for NET eligibility and specific subjects for fulfilment of PhD aspirations of a student. Thus, it is expected that the talented pool and research oriented college students with FYUG in pocket will directly explore the world of research. But this new academic route is open to only those students who will have obtained a minimum of 7.5 CGPA (75% marks) or its equivalent grade in their FYUG degree (with 5% marks or its equivalent grade relaxed for categories). On the other hand, those learners who will not have 75% marks in their FYUG need to pursue a 1-year PG program in a university of choice to enhance their learning opportunities, to gain more multidisciplinary knowledge to become eligible for appearing in NET and explore the post NET career opportunities including PhD. Thus, this departure from the norm aimed at to accommodate the diverse academic ambitions of candidates, irrespective of their UG discipline is to strengthen the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach of learning/ research as well as to foster the spirit of independent project work and research among a learner. Pertinently, the two-year Master’s degree holders continue to be eligible for admission to PhD program, opening up multiple pathways to do doctoral research in the academic scenario of the country. Thus, a future learner in higher educational sector will enjoy broader eligibility while enhancing its personal growth, analytical skills, academic interests and career development, by making them more relevant, attractive and competitive in the Indian and Global job market.

(The author is Associate Professor of Zoology, Islamia College of Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Srinagar.)