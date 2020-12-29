Saudi Activist Who Campaigned For Women’s Right To Drive Jailed For Nearly 6 Years

DUBAI: A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation.

The verdict and sentence pose a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s relationship with US President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh’s human rights record.

Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women’s rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.

She was charged with seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security, Saudi newspapers Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat said, under broad counter-terrorism laws.

The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence of five years and eight months – most already served since her arrest on May 15, 2018 – with a conditional release to follow, Hathloul’s sister, Lina, said.

She could therefore be released by March 2021, with a return to prison possible if she commits any crime, the newspapers said.

Hathloul was also banned from travel for five years, her sister said, adding that Hathloul cried when she was sentenced and will appeal.

“My sister is not a terrorist, she is an activist. To be sentenced for her activism for the very reforms that MBS and the Saudi kingdom so proudly tout is the ultimate hypocrisy,” Lina said in a statement.

U.S. State Department spokesman Cale Brown said the United States was “concerned by reports” of Hathloul’s sentence.

“We’ve emphasized the importance of free expression and peaceful activism in Saudi Arabia as it advances women’s rights. We look forward to her anticipated early release in 2021,” he said on Twitter.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s incoming national security adviser, appeared to reaffirm on Twitter that the Biden administration plans to elevate human rights issues in relations with Riyadh.

Hathloul’s sentencing “for simply exercising her universal rights is unjust and troubling,” Sullivan wrote in a tweet. “As we have said, the Biden-Harris administration will stand up against human rights violations wherever they occur.”

United Nations human rights experts have called the charges “spurious.” The U.N. human rights office said the conviction was “deeply troubling” and called for her urgent release.

Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the kingdom’s male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault. Saudi authorities have denied the charges.

In 2019, Hathloul refused to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, her family has said. A court last week dismissed the allegations, citing a lack of evidence.

Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat reported the judge said had Hathloul confessed to the crimes without coercion. (AGENCY)