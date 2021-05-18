Sat urges PHE to ensure regular supply of water

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: Reaching out to inhabitants of Old Rehari area of Ward 8, former State president, BJP and Ex Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) extensively toured the area and took stock of the problems concerning water supply being faced by the inhabitants of the area. Sharma was accompanied by district president, BJP, Munish Khajuria, corporator Ward 8, Dr Akshay Sharma, officials of PHE, local residents and political activists of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that every house of the area was reached out by our team and it was brought to our notice that there were some households which were facing acute shortage of water supply for which complaint has been passed to the Chief Engineer PHE and their team to immediately look into the matter and the Department has assured that the problem will be solved on priority and wherever necessary the pending works will be done in the area and other wards to provide fresh drinking water to people covering every household.

He also stated that in extreme Summer season there will be demand of water and electricity for which top officials have been informed about the scenario and they have been told to keep in view the demands of inhabitants of every area of Jammu West so that none of the inhabitants from all 26 wards of the Assembly segment face any problem concerning water and electricity in scorching summers.

Munish Khajuria and Dr Akshay Sharma stated about the developmental works done in the Ward and said the main problem for which the tour was conducted regarding water supply will also be solved with the help of Former MLA who is concerned about the welfare of masses every time.

Executive Engineer PHE, Vijay Gupta, AEE, Rajnish Kohli, JE DK Sharma, Kerni, Raman Sharma, Vishal Mahajan, Vipan Verma and several others were also present.