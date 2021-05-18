Cafeteria at Kaman Post renovated

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 18: Indian Army has renovated the cafeteria at Kaman Post and has also installed a majestic 60 feet National Flag.

The Cafeteria was inaugurated by three ‘Veer Naris’ in the presence of senior Army officers. Kaman Post, named after Late Lieutenant Colonel Kaman Singh Pathania, MVC, is the first post of Indian Army on National Highway 1A. The Baramulla – Kaman road leads to Muzaffarabad in PoK.

As part of Confidence Building Measure, the trade and bus service between the two countries was conducted through Kaman trade point established on this post. This Post is one of major attractions for visitors, especially for motivational tours of school and college going children. The post is especially popular for view across the Line of Control.