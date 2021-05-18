Forest land in Sunjwan retrieved, encroachment removed

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: Forest Department removed encroachment and retrieved seven kanals of Forest land in village Sunjwan, here today.

Under the supervision of DFO Jammu, Alok Maurya, the anti- encroachment operation was conducted in Forest Compartment number 4/C and one illegal structure on the Forest land was demolished by the team.

“Subsequent to the completion of eviction proceeding and passing of eviction order under Indian Forest Act, Forest team led by Salamat Ali, Incharge Block Officer, Chowadhi; Maqbool Hussain, Incharge Block along with anti encroachment and other Forest field staff, demolished one illegal structure and compound wall on Forest Land in Forest Compartment number 4/C of Chowadhi Block which was covered by the encroachers,” informed DFO Maurya.

In the operation, he added, seven Kanals of Forest area was retrieved and request has been made to the Police for lodging of FIR against the culprits.

Meanwhile, Mohit Gera, Pr Chief Conservator of Forest, (HOFF); K Ramesh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Jammu and Samuel Changkija, CF East Circle have appreciated the efforts of the Field staff and directed to take all the measures to prevent encroachment on Forest land.