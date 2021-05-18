Eternal flame arrives along LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, May 18: The eternal flame celebrating the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh war arrived in the Neakka and Tarkundi region of the Gambhir Battalion along the Line of Control (LoC) here today.

It is a rare honour for the unit at it itself had formed part of the war attaining glory in the famous Battle of Garibpur in Bangladesh.

Respect was accorded to the flame in form of wreath laying at the main war memorial and a torch relay to a forward post on the LoC.

Few ex-servicemen from the region graced the occasion and children from the villages of Tarkundi, Datot and Neakka pay their respect as the flame traversed the old and much revered Shrine of Pir Ditta Shah.