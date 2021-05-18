BJP OBC Morcha, Displaced District distribute food packets, masks

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: In view of COVID-19 second wave BJP OBC Morcha accelerates “Sewa Hi Sangathan” drive by organising various social tasks for the well being of public across Jammu and Kashmir.

Today on the directions of Braham Jyot Satti , president BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT, under” Sewa Hi Sangathan” drive Morcha’s Jammu Rural Unit organised food distribution program in village Bhagat Pura , Marh , Jammu-rural .

Rajinder Singh Chib, district president BJP, Ravi Mehra office secretary and co-convenor, Sewa Hi Sangathan drive BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT were present in the program .

It was organised by Shamsher Prajapati, district president BJP OBC Morcha Jammu rural and arrangements were made by Ravi Mehra.

In the programme food packets were distributed among needy people of the area , Huge number of labourers are residing in this village and adjoining area who were provided food packets. They also informed the villagers regarding COVID-19 SOPs .

All SOPs were followed by organisers and the public during distribution of food packets.

Braham Jyot impressed upon the activists to continue this social services till lockdown is over.

He advised public to avoid social gatherings for some days and said Sewa Hi Sangathan means serving to humanity so in this hard time BJP OBC Morcha is serving people across Jammu Kashmir and Morcha stands with every needy person of the UT and is committed to work for the well being of public .

Meanwhile, under Sewa Hi Sangathan BJP Displaced District led by its president, Chand Ji Bhat and general secretary, H K Razdhan held a programme at Jagti camp which was organised by Tika Lal Taploo Mandal.

On the occasion the party took stock of the situation arising due to surge of COVID and appealed the people to observe all SOPs and COVID guidelines.

They distributed food items, masks, face shields , disinfectant spray machines and sanitizers among the Mandal leaders to be distributed among needy.