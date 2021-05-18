Kavinder reviews healthcare facilities at G B Pant Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has appealed to the district administration to provide specialist services to the people suffering from various ailments so that they do not feel any difficulty in absence of OPDs in GMC and its associated hospitals.

He made the appeal while addressing media persons during his visit to GB Pant Hospital here today.

The former Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the medicare facilities being provided to the people at the GB Pant Hospital in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19. Expressing satisfaction at the facilities available in the hospital, he also lauded the doctors and other staff for relentlessly making efforts to provide health services to the people in this hour of deep crisis.

Kavinder complimented the people for extending overwhelming support and cooperation during the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign which he said is evident from the media reports. He said that it is worth appreciating that about 61 per cent vaccination has been completed in Jammu and Kashmir as compared to the national average of 32.17 per cent. However, it is time to pace up the vaccination campaign for the people in the age group of 18 to 45 years which could not take off at the expected speed due to vaccine supply being less as compared to the demand.

The former Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the Central Government to immediately provide vaccination for 18 to 45 years age group in bulk so that the people above 18 years would get vaccinated at the earliest. Assuring the people not to panic, he assured them that J&K will be procuring the vaccines for COVID-19 in bulk in the coming days and the vaccination of the 18-45 age groups will be quite smoothly without any hiccups.

Kavinder raised concerns over the casual behaviour of senior doctors for not attending the COVID patients. He asked them to come forward and render their services for the welfare of humanity in the hour of crisis. He urged the Finance Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department to depute senior doctors in the night hours at GMCH, Jammu for better patient care.