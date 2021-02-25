Sat kick starts upgradation of Nallah in Ward 12

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Sat Sharma, former Minister along with Jeet Kumar Angral, corporator Ward No. 12 and former Chairman, Social Justice Committee, JMC, kick started the upgardation of Nallah at Lane No. 5 and 7, Ward No. 12 which will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 26.50 lakhs.

On the occasion, JMC officials, Executive Engineer, Kishore Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer, Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer, Rahul Samyal along with Rajesh Gupta district general secretary, Karan Sharma general secretary, Ward party members Kuldeep Kumar (Ward president), Varinder Dogra, Jatinder Kour, Sunita Thakur, Gulshan Thakyal, Ramesh Kumar, Anil Angral, Swarn Samyal, Tarun Kumar and booth presidents, Akshay Gupta, Kanta Devi, Arjun Gupta, Sonu Kumar were also present.

Former Minister said that last year with the help of UEED Department this Nallah was constructed with the estimated cost of Rs 4 crore but during monsoon it used to overflow but due to lack of proper funds the work of these connecting nallah was left. He said that he talked to old residents of the Ward and came to know that these nallahs were made almost 40 years back because of which they were in such dilapidated condition and required upgradation.

He said that due to nallahs being old the houses near these nallahs were starting to build cracks which can result to loss of property. He said that he is very pleased with the dedication and effort of corporator and former Chairman which he has been putting in his work.

Former Chairman said that it was a long pending demand of residents of the Ward as in Monsoon season this nallah was causing problems to people as at some places it was broken and mostly used to overflow. He said that last year main nallah in Ward No. 12 was constructed but this small nallah linking to the main nallah was old and at some places it was blocked causing inconvenience to residents of the Ward. He said with this up gradation this long awaited demand of residents will be fulfilled.

The Former Chairman said also complimented the officials of JMC for taking heed of this situation. He said that he and Ward party members are working together with dedication and their goal is to make Ward No.12 a modern Ward of Jammu city.