Brahman Sabha urges LG to order for Hindi as J&K’s official language

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha Parade today appealed to the Lt Governor J&K to come out with executive order for performing all official and administrative work in Hindi and other languages, which have already been declared official languages of J&K UT.

“Since erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir has now become Union Territory, all administrative and officials meetings and issuance of further orders should be in Hindi language,” said Ved Parkash Sharma, president of DBPS, while addressing an important meeting with office bearers and active members of the Sabha here today.

Sharma said that in Delhi and Chandigarh also, long established as Union Territories, the official work is performed in Hindi. “Hindi is a beautiful language combining in it all elements of national integration which is the need of the hour,” he added.

Sharma further said that people of State were always with the UT Lt Governor’s every bold decision for speeding up development activities, strengthening democracy at grass root level and ensuring accountability and good governance.

Demanding fresh census and delimitation of UT Assembly segments, Sharma expressed deep concern over the nefarious agenda of some bureaucrats in J&K to enslave Jammu region by manipulating population figures of Kashmir in last census. Hence he added, delimiting of UT Assembly constituencies should be done on the basis of upcoming census instead of previous census.

Senior member, Advocate P C Sharma came out with suggestion to increase the circle of Sanskrit language and to double the efforts to popularize the same. He appealed the community members to impose self-motivated guest control on marriages and other functions.

Sabha vice-president V M Magotra, Satyanand Sharma, SubashShastri, Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma, JaganNath Sharma, Nanak Chand Sharma, Madan Lai Sharma, Ramesh Sharma, Shiv Ram Sharma, Gurdas Sharma, Sunil Sharma, K L Sharma , Brita Ram, ML Padha, S S Baru, Prem Balotra, Som Nath Magotra, Som Nath Sharma, Devinder Sharma (Babu), Rajesh Bargotra, Satpal Sharma, Raman Sharma and B S Jamwal were present on the occasion and came out with suggestion to increase the circle of Sanskrit language and to double the efforts to popularize the same.