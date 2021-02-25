DGP visits Handwara, reviews security scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh today visited North Kashmir’s Handwara District Police Line where he inaugurated facilities for jawans, chaired a security review meeting and also chaired a Darbar of jawans and officers at District Police Line Handwara.

Accompanied by DIG North Kashmir M. Suleman Choudhary, the DGP was received by SP Handwara Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy. He first visited Handwara Police Martyrs Memorial and paid floral tributes to the J&K Police martyrs.

During the security review meeting and while addressing the Darbar, the DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has earned a name and respect for itself with the sacrifices, dedication, commitment and hard work done by the officers and jawans of J&K Police. He said that the success achieved for the peaceful atmosphere cannot be allowed to be disturbed and added that Police and security forces will work further to consolidate the gains. He said that Handwara and Kupwara districts are the gateways and added that during the past these have been used for nefarious designs.

He said that lot of responsibility is on the shoulders of the JK Police and added that we have to continue our services for the peaceful atmosphere, in our Union Territory.

The DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police in the past has seen very difficult time and added that today because of the dedicated and committed efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other forces we have reached at the point when we hold hands of the civilians and are working for strengthening the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

While appreciating the sacrifices and achievements of the force during the tough times, the DGP said that after the day comes to an end we should develop the habit of introspection and do the self assessment and added that this process always gives the correct vibes of our work. He advised the personnel to take due care of their health and urged upon them to turn away from their ill habits, if any. He said that when a person is emotionally strong it automatically doubles his/her physical strength, so everyone should also take due care of their family members, he added.

He exhorted upon officers and jawans to keep good work going with sincere efforts and be conscious while performing duties to thwart any evil designs.

During the darbar, the DGP listened to the demands and grievances of the officers and jawans. He assured them that all genuine grievances of the personnel will be looked into at the earliest.

The DGP inaugurated newly constructed indoor Badminton Court, Gym Center, Recreation Hall and VIP Lounge Tiger Hill in DPL for welfare of jawans to keep them fit physically as well as mentally and also inaugurated plantation drive by planting some green saplings at DPL Handwara. He also inaugurated Conference Hall at DPO Handwara.

DIG North Kashmir and SP Handwara briefed the DGP on the security measures taken for the peaceful atmosphere in the district. The security review meeting at DPO Handwara was also attended by Brig. M. S. Rathore, 7 Sector Commander, Col. Gagandeep Singh, CO 21 RR, Uttam Banerjee, CO 92 Bn. CRPF, B. S. Jamwal, 2 I/C 6 SSB, Sanjay Sharma, CO 87 BSF and Mashkoor Ahmed, ASP Handwara.