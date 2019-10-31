Sat kick starts developmental works at Janipur Colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) kick started construction works of two lanes at Janipur Colony, Ward 37. Sharma was also accompanied by Corporator Sunita Gupta, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) officials, local residents and political activists of the area.

The works will be executed under the supervision of JMC at an estimated cost of Rs 7.30 lakh for which the funds were sanctioned from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme of former MLA during his tenure. The works include construction of lane near Jhansi Park opposite Ram Leela Ground and construction of another lane in Ward near Kali Mata Mandir.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that the works for construction of lane had to be taken up as the lanes were in a very dilapidated condition and were creating chaotic situation for the locals and the commuters passing through the area. He said that the lanes were previously macadamized more than a decade ago and its condition worsened in this time frame for which the funds were released from his CDF during his tenure so that the lanes could be built properly for avoiding public distress.

He also stated that no ward in Jammu West Assembly segment has been left behind in terms of development and all 26 wards in the Constituency were kept on priority regarding infrastructural development and hundreds of crores were spent in various projects which modernized every aspect in the constituency. Sharma also stressed upon maintaining cleanliness in the surroundings and appealed locals to strengthen the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of building a “Swach Bharat”.

Sunita Gupta appreciated the works done by Former MLA for development of Ward 37 and stated that due to the efforts of Sat Sharma, the largest populated Ward in Jammu West Assembly segment has witnessed major development in recent years which was absent earlier. She also stated that pending works in the ward will also be taken up in a stipulated time frame.

Ward president, BJP Sahil Gupta, Ramesh Sharma, Swaran Singh, Vicky Sharma, Rakesh Gupta, Sangeeta Verma, Neeru Sehgal, Surinder Sidhu and several others were also present.