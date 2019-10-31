Cong pays rich tributes to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Patel

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: Rich tributes were paid to the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Ist Dy Prime Minister and Home Minister Sardar Patel by the Congress party here today.

A function was held at Indira Chowk Jammu today to remember the first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th martyrdom day, while first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the Country Sardar Patel was born on this day.

Floral tributes were paid to both leaders by the president JKPCC GA Mir and senior leaders of the party amidst large number of Congress leaders, activists and workers of PCC and DCC Jammu Urban and Rural, Mahila Congress, Congress Seva Dal and Youth Congress.

Addressing the gathering PCC chief remembered the great contributions of both the leaders for the nation. He remembered the supreme sacrifice of Indira Gandhi for the unity and integrity of the nation. She led the country to new heights in all fields and was amongst the tallest leaders of world of her times. She is remembered as an iron lady for her bold leadership and was symbol of women empowerment as the first woman Prime Minister of the country.

Remembering Sardar Patel, Mir described him as the great stalwart of Congress party during freedom struggle and contributed a lot as first Dy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India, in laying the foundations of a strong democratic country with Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and other stalwarts. He was known as Iron Man for his qualities of leadership.

Referring to the current political developments, he regretted that a historical state has been disbanded and converted into UTs on this day which is very unfortunate that a full fledged state has been reduced and downgraded to UT. The people have been deprived of their powers and rights in an arbitrary and undemocratic manner. The party shall strive for seeking the full fledged status of the State.

Rich tributes were also paid by former Minister and vice presidents Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Kanta Bhan, DCC presidents Jammu Urban & Rural Vikram Malhotra & Hari Singh Chib.

Former minister and DCC president Samba S Manjit Singh, DCC president Udhampur, K C Bhagat besides other district units of the Congress Party in the region also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi today.