Properties of then ARTO Shopian seized/ attached in DA case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 31: In Disproportionate Assets case, Anti-Corruption Bureau today seized properties situated at Srinagar and gold worth more than one crore rupees of Abdul Majeed Bhat, the then ARTO Shopian/ Pulwama.

On the basis of specific information, it had surfaced that Abdul Majeed Bhat of Chursoo Awantipora A/P Bagh-e-Mehtab, Srinagar, the then ARTO Shopian with additional charge of the then ARTO Pulwama, has accumulated huge assets movable as well as immovable, disproportionate to his known source of income and by abuse of his official position.

Some of the movable/ immovable assets raised by the suspect officer, include two houses at Srinagar; a factory making empty boxes for apples at Hariparigam under the name and style of SSL Cardboard; running Dawat Restaurant at Awantipora; possessing vehicles worth lakhs of rupees; other residential houses in Kashmir and FDRs worth lakhs of rupees.

On the complaint that these assets were raised by the suspect officer out of the proceeds of ill-gotten money obtained by him by resorting to corrupt practices, a case FIR No. 25/2018 u/s 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt; 2006 was registered in Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (now Anti-Corruption Bureau Kashmir) on 14/07/2018 against accused Public servant Abdul Majeed Bhat.

During the course of investigation, search of the said locations, including three houses of the accused Abdul Majeed Bhat was conducted in pursuance of the search warrant issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar. During execution of the said search warrant, huge cash amount of Rs 34,13,300/-, Rs 99000/- (old demonetized currency), gold ornaments weighing 548 gms, 13 gold coins (Edward big size), licensed pistol and other relevant documents were seized.

As there were apprehensions that accused may dispose of these assets, raised through ill gotten money, provisions of section 8-B of Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt 2006 were invoked and Anti-Corruption Bureau attached the two houses along-with the land at Rose Lane Colony and Govt Housing Colony Bagh-e-Mehtab, gold ornaments, gold coins and a huge cash.

Further investigation of case is going on.