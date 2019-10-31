Distt Jammu gets Award of Excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: District Jammu today bagged Award of Excellence for achieving the target of 90% in Mission Indradhanush.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr Harsh Vardhan in a function at New Delhi commemorating Silver Jubilee of Pulse polio campaign in India. Former Union Health Minister and National working president of BJP, J P Nadda was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jammu Dr Danish Ayub Khan and District Immunization Officer Jammu Dr Poonam Sethi received the award on behalf of all the doctors, paramedical staff and health workers of District Jammu due to whose hard work and dedication this target was achieved.