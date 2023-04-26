Sat, Ashwani, others listen public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr26: Public responsiveness is the guiding principle for a thriving and strong democracy, stated Sat Sharma and Ashwani Sharma while listening to the grievances presented by a large number of people.

Sat Sharma, former BJP president and former Minister, along with Ashwani Sharma, former MLA, JMC Councilor and BJP SC Morcha, Seh-Prabhari, Jeet Angral, and BJP State Executive Member (SEM), Shailja Gupta listened to the public grievances at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Sat Sharma (CA), while listening to the grievances said that Bharatiya Janata Party has established a new political and social culture for a public responsiveness through its dedicated working. He said that for a thriving and strong democracy, public responsiveness remains the guiding principle for every BJP activist.

Ashwani Sharma said that the senior BJP leaders sincerely listen and try to sort out their issues on a daily basis to give the visiting deputations and individuals relief in their longstanding issues.

Jeet Angral and Shailja Gupta coordinated the camp proceedings.

During the camp, people from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir visited the party office in the form of deputations to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns before the senior party leadership.

The main issues presented were related to the installation of the ration card, verification of land titles, transformer issues, electric poles, streetlights, repair of lanes/ roads, job issues, etc.

Listening to the various issues represented by the deputations, BJP leaders telephonically talked to the concerned departmental officials and issued letters for the others after which they assured them that their issues would be addressed soon.