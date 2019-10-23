Saroori’s brother, associate arrested in Kishtwar

Rs 30 lakh reward on 3 militants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Kishtwar police today arrested two more Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the militants including brother of most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen divisional commander Jehangir Saroori and sent them to Interrogation Centre for their sustained questioning to ascertain clues about the militants’ active in the sensitive district.

Three militants of Kishtwar district were killed in Batote few days back while over 15 other militants and OGWs have been arrested.

Reliable sources told the Excelsior that the OGWs were arrested on specific information about their involvement in “undesirable activities” in Kishtwar district. They have been identified as Abdul Kareem brother of Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Jehangir Saroori and Danish Naseer, a resident of Dacchan in Kishtwar district.

According to sources, police had information that Kareem might have some clues about hideouts of Jehangir Saroori, who was most wanted and longest surviving militant in Kishtwar district and was presently aged around 55. Danish was reported to be an associate of Kareem.

“Both of them are being quizzed to get clues about Hizbul Mujahideen activities in Kishtwar district especially about Jehangir Saroori and his associates,” sources said, adding that some clues were expected about them.

During past about one month, Kishtwar police had launched massive offensive against the militants and arrested over 15 locals, while registering cases against some others. Three militants operating in Kishtwar district including two locals were killed by security forces in Batote town of Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when they were reportedly trying to reach the Highway to carry out terror strike.

Meanwhile, police today released posters of three dreaded militants operating in Kishtwar district and announced cash reward of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 10 lakh on each of them).

The militants included Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Jehangir Saroori, Riaz Ahmad Hazari and Mudassar Hussain.

District Police Kishtwar announced that identity of anyone giving information about the militants will be kept secret. The people can inform about movement of the militants at telephone numbers 9622640198 and 01994-261020.

Police offensive against the militants came following spurt in terror activities including the killings of prominent BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar, top RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Singh and two incidents of weapon snatching from the PSO of the Deputy Commissioner and district People’s Democratic Party president Sheikh Nassir.

Police was now going all out against the remaining militants including Jehangir Saroori, Riaz Ahmad Hazari, Mudassar Hussain and others.