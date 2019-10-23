Army bids adieu to martyred JCO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: A solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at Jammu to pay tributes to brave heart martyr Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb, who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland while fighting the enemy along Line of Control in Nowshera.

The tributes were paid by wreath laying by Brig Vikrant Kulkarni, Officiating Station Commander Jammu, Brig AS Berar, Group Capt Sandeep Sharma, Col Sandeep Sharma and many other Army officials.

The mortal remains moved from Jammu to Delhi in a service aircraft and will be further taken from Delhi to Pune by civil airlines. The mortal remains will be taken by road from Pune to his village- Dahigaon, Tehsil- Kopargaon, district- Ahmednagar for last rites. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.