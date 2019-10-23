Guv announces Rs 75 lakh grant for every Municipal body

ULB employees to get 7th PC benefits

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: In order to further empower the Urban Local Bodies in Jammu and Kashmir and fulfilling the persistent demands of the elected representatives, Governor Satya Pal Malik today announced several new initiatives.

Addressing the elected Presidents/Vice Presidents of Urban Local Bodies of Kashmir division at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here today, the Governor announced the delegation of financial powers to each Municipal Council/Committee to the tune of Rs 25 lakh, additional grant of Rs. 50 lakh to each Municipal Council/ Committee and hundred percent coverage of street lighting in all Municipalities through EESL on the pattern of Jammu/Srinagar Municipal Corporations.

The Governor also announced life and health insurance coverage to all Safai Karmcharis, provision of one vehicle for each Municipal body, security and accommodation as per categorization, extension of benefits under 7th Pay Commission to Urban Local Bodies employees, and one open Gym and Ladies-cum-Children Park for each Municipal body.

While interacting with the heads of Urban Local Bodies, Malik observed that the main objective of meeting with them is to get acquainted with their problems on ground. He said the Municipal Bodies have an important role to play in the development of Jammu and Kashmir and they are the key ground level functionaries, who can fulfill the aspirations of the people. He stressed the need for holding such interactions frequently and said that such platforms are very useful for ensuring speedy implementation of various developmental programmes.

He lauded the exemplary courage of the elected Members during the elections and said that Government will take every possible step for their security and other logistics so that they can deliver efficiently and fearlessly on ground. He urged them to work with dedication and sincerity to fulfil the expectations of the people who have voted them to power.

Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma and Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta were also present on the occasion and also spoke and shared their views on the functioning of the urban local bodies.