Sanskrit Is Our Priceless Cultural Heritage, Which Is Now Being Looked Upon With Admiration Across The World: LG Sinha

LG commends Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust for its endeavours to promote Sanskrit and selflessly serving the needy

JAMMU, Dec 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the 11th Foundation Day function of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, today. The event was also attended by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Trustees, President and all the members of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust on the occasion. He commended the organization for tirelessly working for the promotion of Sanskrit and its firm commitment to the ideas of selfless service of the needy.

“Sanskrit is our priceless cultural heritage, which is now being looked upon with admiration across the world. It is the greatest treasure of knowledge in Science, Medicine, Botany, Literature and many other subjects,” the Lt Governor said.

He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to pass on the knowledge system of Sanskrit, one of the oldest living languages of the world, to young generation.

“The inter-disciplinary approach and voluminous work in Sanskrit on different subjects can contribute to the growth of the knowledge economy and, develop values, ideals and utilise it for the well being of society,” the Lt Governor said.

At the foundation day function, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives of UT Administration for the promotion of Sanskrit and value-based education in Jammu Kashmir.

He said the vacant posts for Hindi, Sanskrit and Indian Philosophy in Universities in J&K have been filled. Today, Indian Philosophy is being taught in Universities of the UT. This is a testimony to our commitment to promote cultural and linguistic traditions in Jammu Kashmir, he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated international mountaineer Col. Ranbir Singh Jamwal and renowned Surgeon Dr. Sanjay Sharma for their significant contribution in their respective fields.

Students from Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli presented the Vedic Manglacharan.

Prof. B. N. Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu; Sham Lal Sharma, former Minister; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust were present on the occasion.