Sanasar road being upgraded, KVs for Ramban, Gool: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 20 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today that the road from Patnitop to Sanasar is to be taken up for upgradation. He said, the road up to Nathatop is in proper condition but the stretch beyond that required upgradation, for which the Central Road Fund (CRF) had been provided. He directed the concerned officials to expedite the work and if need be, put in a requisition for extra CRF from the Centre.

Continuing with the cycle of DISHA meetings of districts falling in his Lok Sabha constituency, Dr Jitendra Singh while addressing the DISHA meeting of district Ramban said, two Kendriya Vidyalayas have been approved by the Central Government to be set up in district Ramban, namely at Ramban and Gool respectively, and the district administration had been instructed to expedite the transfer of land and the other formalities. Meanwhile, he expressed satisfaction that the new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) had started functioning at Batote in a makeshift building.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh also instructed for clearing all the formalities for construction of Ramban Maitra bridge because this has been a long pending demand of the public. He said, the bridge has been approved and though there was some delay on account of lockdown but now every attempt should be made to pick up the pace and clear the procedural formalities.

Even though the MPLAD fund has been held up for the time being on account of COVID pandemic, Dr Jitendra Singh said, from the earlier instalment he had provided MP fund for building a Community Hall at Rajgarh and for upkeep of the Goda-gali. He asked the district administration to carry forward both these projects and also referred to the Ambulance which had been provided from the MP fund.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan made a presentation during the meeting. The issue of vacant posts in the Trauma Care Centre also came up for discussion because of which the machines and equipment were not put to optimum use. The Minister was also given an update on the proposal for construction of 270 meters span motorable bridge double lane with footpath over river Chenab.

BDC Chairman and senior officers of the district administration also attend the meeting.