2 brothers carry patient on ‘flat board’ to hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 20: Two brothers were forced to carry their 30-year-old sister on their shoulders after a commercial vehicle driver asked for hefty fare, amidst COVID-19 pandemic for shifting her to Mandi hospital from Saloonia village in Poonch district.

Reports from Mandi said that two brother’s walked nearly 5 km distance on foot in the blistering sun as they didn’t had enough money to pay the hiked fares of commercial vehicles.The brothers said that due to lock down the commercial drivers are charging very high fare. They had to carry critical patient, their sister on shoulders from Saloonia village of Mandi tehsil hospital for treatment.

This incident once again exposes the transport facilities in tehsil Mandi of district Poonch. The brothers who are said to be labourers were apparently unable to afford a commercial vehicle due to lack of work and shortage of money.

They urged ARTO Poonch to take notice of this incident and take strict action against drivers who charge more than prescribed amount from even poor people.