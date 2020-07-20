Terror funding module busted, OGW held with hawala money

Plot to revive militancy in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu Police today busted a terror funding module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit having connections in Pakistan which planned to revive militancy in Doda district by arresting an Over Ground Worker (OGW) from Talab Khatikan area of the City along with hawala money to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The SOG team has been questioning the OGW to reach to other militants and OGWs who were part of the hawala racket and militant plan to revive militancy in Doda district.

SSP Jammu Sridhar Patil told the Excelsior that SOG team nabbed the LeT OGW from Talab Khatikan area of the City this morning and recovered Rs 1.5 lakh worth hawala money from his possession.

The SOG team was led by SP Operations Naresh Singh.

Patil said the OGW was subjected to questioning during which he disclosed that the hawala money had been sent from across the border and was meant to be delivered to revive militancy in Doda district.

The OGW has been identified as Mubashir Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sazan Doda, who is part of the module and had been tasked by the handlers from across the border to visit Jammu and collect consignment of hawala money for further use by militants and their supporters in Doda district.

From the possession of OGW, the SOG team recovered a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh, which had been concealed in a tiffin box.

Preliminary investigations by police revealed that the hawala money had been sent by Haroon, self styled commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit from Pakistan to be delivered to the militants through their Over Ground Workers in Doda district.

The OGW has been booked at Peer Mitha police station under Sections 17, 18, 20, 21, 38 and 40 of UPA Act 1967 and further investigations of the case are being carried out by the SOG and Jammu Police to unearth linkages, modus operandi of the militants and their connections.

Sources said the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit had activate a module of its members for carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir particularly in Jammu region and in furtherance to this, the delivery of funds was to take place in Jammu. Accordingly, the SOG Jammu activated its teams and nabbed Doda based Lashkar OGW from Talab Khatikan before he could succeed in fleeing from here.

Sources said the persons who had delivered hawala money to Mubashir and the militants to whom the cash had to be delivered in Doda are part of investigations as the arrested OGW knew only few persons. The SOG Jammu has also taken the help of Doda police in identification and arrest of the OGW.

Sources said since the militancy has almost been wiped out in Doda, the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit commanders based in Pakistan were making all out efforts to revive militancy there and, for the purpose, had dispatched consignment of hawala money.

Questioning of the arrested OGW is on to get more clues, police said.