Salute to Soldiers

Sir,

Quartered in snow,

Silent to remain.

When the Bugle calls,

They shall rise and march again.

The elite soldiers of the Indian Army have always been on the pinnacle of prestige, honour, glory, courage and unforgettable sacrifices. Because of these brave warriors, we are living our lives to the fullest and with utmost safety and comfort.

The sacrifices of these fearless heroes are, alas, forgotten by many amidst the hustle-bustle in today’s chaotic world. But it is our duty to honour the altruism of these courageous fighters who had given up their tomorrow for our better today.

Countless soldiers have given up their lives to safeguard us from the vicious enemies. Their sacrifices have, however, not gone unrewarded. With three distinguished wartime gallantry awards named- ParamVir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra, thes have been evaliant soldiers have rightfully earned these awards of honourby making selfless sacrifices for the glory of the Indian Army as well as the glory of the nation. From Major Somnath Sharma to Captain Vikram Batra, this saga doesn’t seem to end.

As a student and a young girl, I see each and every soldier of the Indian Army as a worthy role model, not just for the youth but for each and every citizen of this great country.

We can start from Major Somnath Sharma, first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed the most conspicuous personal bravery by standing up against more than 700 Pakistani raiders until his last breath. Or Captain Vikram Batra, who showed immense courage and strength by assaulting the enemy under heavy fire, not at all considering his own personal safety, who even fought despite his grave injuries and displayed a leadership of the highest order. “If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or he is a Gorkha.” Proving this statement true was another chivalrous soldier, MajDhan Singh Thapa of the 1st Battalion, 8 Gorkha Rifles. He showed admirable determination, fought a brutal hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese enemy until he was outnumbered and captured, released subsequently after the war.

It is evident that these are not just simple soldiers, they are the eternal warriors who have fought with glory and honour, disregarding their personal safety, so that our dreams, hopes, aspirations, goals and our families remain safe and secure. And they will always remain my icons, my heroes, my inspiration, reminding me to always be daring and fearless in life. We should salute these men in uniform for safeguarding our motherland, our everlasting country, India.

“A soldier’s dream is to stay awake and protect those who are dreaming peacefully.”

Ridhima Majawadia

On e-mail.