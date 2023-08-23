Low-Intensity Explosion Injures Man In Jammu’s Chatha: SSP Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: A resident of the Chatha area in Jammu District sustained injuries due to a low-intensity explosion that occurred at his brother’s residence.

Quoting preliminary investigations, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that the explosion was triggered by the presence of low-intensity explosive material in the house, suspected to have been intended for illegal animal hunting or trapping activities.

The injured individual is currently receiving medical treatment, while authorities have registered a case under the appropriate legal sections. An active investigation is underway to ascertain the details of the incident.