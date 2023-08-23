EMPLOYMENT (23-08-2023)

VACANCY – VACANCY
OKAYA EV SCOOTERS
Requires
Asstt Sales Manager -1
Sales men -2
Contact 7006119152, 9419260647
K S Enterprises
Pillar No 17 Jammu
Akhnoor Road, JAMMU
Job Vacancy
Sales & Marketing Manager
(for market coverage)
for Jammu region
Interview Call Timing:
10 am – 5pm
Contact: 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Accountant Required
Accountant required for a medical organisation in Kathua.
Qualification: B.Com.
Having basic knowledge of Tally Accounting Software
Experience: 1-2 years
Contact: 7006339842
Vacancy for Accountant
Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.
Interested Candidates can contact at 9419185051
Urgently Required
1. Sales man. manager. telly caller
2. Office Assistant. Coordinator. Receptionist.
3. Driver, Security Guard. Helper. Office Boys.
4. Hotels & Restaurants Staff M/F. Billing Operator
5. RelationShip Manager. Work from Home M/F. Front Desk Executive.
Interview 23 to 24 August
Appointment call. 6006796637
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Job Profile: Computer Operator
Qualification: Min. BCA
Preferable Female, Salary Negotiable
Contact: 7006355722
Interview Timings: 12.00 pm onwards
At 17/7 Trikuta Nagar,
Jammu (J&K)
Required
1 Supervisor and 1 Sales and Marketing Executive for reputed HVAC Solutions company Qualifications
Minimum Higher Secondary
Mail Resume to
chrefjobs@gmail.com
WhatsApp- 9906099589
Staff for Dubai
Security Guard, Labour Staff,
Comp. Opt, Driver
For Detail Contact No.
9797174772
Office Sunghal Morh Akhnoor
FOR A ROLE OF
RECEPTIONIST
IN A GYM CENTRE IN
TALAB TILLO JAMMU.
FEMALE CANDIDATE ONLY
Please Contact :
9596887888
9797663888
Divine Light St. Mary’s
Convent School
Required:
PRT Faculty
TGT English
TGT Hindi
For Interview Contact: 9107038382/
7006716510
TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
Kunjwani Talab Jammu
TEACHER REQUIRED:-
1. Nursery trained teacher- (BA) fluent in English speaking
2. Teacher- BA/B.Sc/B. Ed
3. Maths Teacher- M.Sc Mathematics
Walk in interview along with Bio-Data between 8 am to 1 pm on any working day.
Contact No. 01913597161
S.D. TARA PURI PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL
22-A PVT. GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
AFFILIATED TO JK BOSE
REQUIRED STAFF
Candidate having Post Graduation in English and experience of teaching 8th, 9th & 10th classes will be preferred
Qualification : BA/B.Sc, MA (Eng), B.Ed
Salary is negotiable
Application on plain paper alongwith photocopies of Certificates before 25th Aug. 2023
Contact : 01912430707, 7889563236, 7006436119
Requires
ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, Pre School requires
LKG/UKG TRS.
(Experience )
Rehari, Domana
Branches
Pn.9797922717