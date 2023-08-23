EMPLOYMENT (23-08-2023)

VACANCY – VACANCY

OKAYA EV SCOOTERS

Requires

Asstt Sales Manager -1

Sales men -2

Contact 7006119152, 9419260647

K S Enterprises

Pillar No 17 Jammu

Akhnoor Road, JAMMU

Job Vacancy

Sales & Marketing Manager

(for market coverage)

for Jammu region

Interview Call Timing:

10 am – 5pm

Contact: 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Accountant Required

Accountant required for a medical organisation in Kathua.

Qualification: B.Com.

Having basic knowledge of Tally Accounting Software

Experience: 1-2 years

Contact: 7006339842

Vacancy for Accountant

Reputed CA Firm located at Bahu Plaza Jammu is hiring Accountants having experience of Filing TDS Returns in CA Firm. Handsome Salary shall be paid depending on expertise.

Interested Candidates can contact at 9419185051

Urgently Required

1. Sales man. manager. telly caller

2. Office Assistant. Coordinator. Receptionist.

3. Driver, Security Guard. Helper. Office Boys.

4. Hotels & Restaurants Staff M/F. Billing Operator

5. RelationShip Manager. Work from Home M/F. Front Desk Executive.

Interview 23 to 24 August

Appointment call. 6006796637

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Job Profile: Computer Operator

Qualification: Min. BCA

Preferable Female, Salary Negotiable

Contact: 7006355722

Interview Timings: 12.00 pm onwards

At 17/7 Trikuta Nagar,

Jammu (J&K)

Required

1 Supervisor and 1 Sales and Marketing Executive for reputed HVAC Solutions company Qualifications

Minimum Higher Secondary

Mail Resume to

chrefjobs@gmail.com

WhatsApp- 9906099589

Staff for Dubai

Security Guard, Labour Staff,

Comp. Opt, Driver

For Detail Contact No.

9797174772

Office Sunghal Morh Akhnoor

FOR A ROLE OF

RECEPTIONIST

IN A GYM CENTRE IN

TALAB TILLO JAMMU.

FEMALE CANDIDATE ONLY

Please Contact :

9596887888

9797663888

Divine Light St. Mary’s

Convent School

Required:

PRT Faculty

TGT English

TGT Hindi

For Interview Contact: 9107038382/

7006716510

TINY TOTS PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

Kunjwani Talab Jammu

TEACHER REQUIRED:-

1. Nursery trained teacher- (BA) fluent in English speaking

2. Teacher- BA/B.Sc/B. Ed

3. Maths Teacher- M.Sc Mathematics

Walk in interview along with Bio-Data between 8 am to 1 pm on any working day.

Contact No. 01913597161

S.D. TARA PURI PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL

22-A PVT. GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

AFFILIATED TO JK BOSE

REQUIRED STAFF

Candidate having Post Graduation in English and experience of teaching 8th, 9th & 10th classes will be preferred

Qualification : BA/B.Sc, MA (Eng), B.Ed

Salary is negotiable

Application on plain paper alongwith photocopies of Certificates before 25th Aug. 2023

Contact : 01912430707, 7889563236, 7006436119

Requires

ANNIZONE Meadow Of Angels, Pre School requires

LKG/UKG TRS.

(Experience )

Rehari, Domana

Branches

Pn.9797922717