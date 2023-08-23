Enquiry Into Allegations Against Former Professional Of Kulgam Employment And Counselling Centre

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered a time-bound enquiry to look into allegations levelled against a former professional of district employment and counselling centre (DE&CC/MC), Kulgam.
The inquiry officer Mahesh Kumar Manhas has been given ten day time period to submit a factual report along with recommendations to the Directorate of Employment.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Mr. Manesh Kr. Manhas, Deputy Director (P&S) in the Directorate of Employment, J&K as Inquiry Officer to conduct an enquiry into the charges/ allegations levelled by Sh.Nilesh Verma against Sh. Shahid Hussain, the then young Professional of DE&CC/MCC, Kulgam”, read an order.
“The Inquiry Officer shall complete the enquiry and submit his factual report along with recommendations to the Directorate within a period of 10 days from the date of issuance of this order”, read the order further. (Agencies)
