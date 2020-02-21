Sakshi settles for silver; Vinesh, Anshu and Gursharanpreet bag bronze

NEW DELHI: Exploiting a weaker field, Sakshi Malik claimed a silver while Vinesh Phogat dominated her bronze medal play-off after losing to nemesis Mayu Mukaida as Indian women team registered its best-ever performance at the Asian Wrestling Championship, returning with eight medals here on Friday.

The Indian team had won only one gold medal before this edition but Divya, Pinki and Sarita Mor won three on the opening day. Nirmala Devi came out second best.

On Friday, Sakshi (65kg, silver), Vinesh (53kg, bronze) young Anshu Malik (57kg bronze) and Gursharan Preet kaur (72kg, bronze) added to India’s tally. (AGENCIES)