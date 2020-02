Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to PM

NEW DELHI: Retired IAS officers Bhaskar Khulbe and Amarjeet Sinha have been appointed as Advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Government order said on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointments in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the rank and scale of Secretary, the order said.

Both the Indian Administrative Service officers are from the 1983 batch. Khulbe was from the West Bengal cadre and Sinha was from the Bihar cadre. (AGENCIES)