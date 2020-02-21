Multiple houses damaged in Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: At least seven residential buildings were damaged in heavy Pakistani shelling Friday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, police said.

The shelling from across the border in Shapur sector started around 1.35 pm and continued till 5.30pm, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army, a police official said.

He said there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, however, a residential building belonging to a widow was damaged in Qasba village, while six others suffered partial damages in Dokri village. (AGENCIES)