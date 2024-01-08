Saksham convenes monthly Prant Baithak at Bari Brahamna

Excelsior Correspondent

BARI BRAHAMNA, Jan 7: Saksham Jammu and Kashmir, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swyamsewak Sang (RSS) dedicated to the welfare of Divyangs, today convened its monthly Prant Baithak at Bari Brahamna Jammu.

Over 50 karyakartas from all districts of Jammu division attended the meeting, guided by Saksham North India Head Vishwanathan Swami and presided over by National Joint General Secretary Saksham Abey Pargal Gupta.

President Adv Pawan Dev Singh, Prant Prachar Parmukh Satish Manhas, and Secretary Saksham Sunil Singh were also present.

During the Baithak, key decisions were made with active participation from district-level karyakartas.

Notable decisions included the scheduling of the Prant Adhiveshan for Divyangs on January 28, 2024, at Samba, accompanied by a rally featuring over 500 Divyangs.

Another significant decision involved inaugurating a nursing home in District Kishtwar, offering free treatment exclusively for Divyangs.

The assembly also unanimously decided to promote the travel of Divyangs from Jammu and Kashmir to Ayodhaya for Ram Mandir darshan, advocating for special travel concessions.

Additionally, a proposal was drafted for the Government’s consideration regarding the construction of a dedicated Divyang Stay Home in Jammu.

Through a voice vote, Saksham Jammu and Kashmir called on the Government to establish a dedicated Divyang Stay Home in Jammu and extend special train travel concessions for Divyang individuals travelling to Ayodhaya for the revered Ram Mandir visit.

This move aims to facilitate their pilgrimage to the sacred Ram Mandir, enabling them to participate in spiritual activities and pay their respects.