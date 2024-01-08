DC Rajouri inspects developmental projects during tour of border areas

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 7: In a proactive move to ensure the holistic development of the border areas in Rajouri district, Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat undertook an extensive day-long tour. During the tour, he meticulously assessed the progress of various development projects aimed at enhancing the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The cornerstone of the inspection was the site earmarked for the construction of Government Degree College (GDC) in Doongi. It was informed that a substantial 75 Kanal land has been demarcated and transferred to the Higher Education Department for this purpose. The estimated cost of this ambitious project stands at a commendable 35 crores, underscoring the commitment to fostering educational growth in the area.

One of the vital projects under scrutiny was the Water Supply Scheme in SassalKote, approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission. With an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 crore, this initiative is anticipated to benefit around 500 individuals upon completion by March 31, 2024.

Similarly, the examination of the Water Supply Scheme at Pukhrani, also sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission, revealed a project with an estimated cost of Rs 979.77 lacs, aimed at benefiting 3776 souls upon successful implementation. He also inspected the progress on the water supply scheme at Rajpur Kamila sanctioned under JJM.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, the Deputy Commissioner visited the agricultural field of a progressive farmer in SasalKote village. This farmer is engaged in diverse activities such as mushroom cultivation, horticulture, floriculture, and organic farming, showcasing a commitment to innovative and eco-friendly agricultural practices.

During the tour, Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat directed the concerned officers to prioritize the timely and high-quality completion of all ongoing development projects in the district.

A poignant aspect of the tour was the visit to the revered Shrine of Veervadeshwar, where the Deputy Commissioner offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the region. In Laroka and Rajpur Bhatta Panchayats of block Qila Darhal, the Deputy Commissioner engaged with the PRI members and general public who voiced several crucial issues and demands for their respective areas.

These included calls for improved road connectivity, upgradation of water and power infrastructure, and the provision of adequate staff in educational and health institutions. Demonstrating an empathetic stance, the DC assured that all their genuine concerns would be redressed on a priority basis.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also visited Shaheed Ghar at Qila Darhal where he paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 1947 who sacrificed their lives while defending the Fort against Pakistani intruders. He urged the civilians to carry forward the legacy of these great warriors.

Officers who accompanied the DC during his visit were DFO Nowshera, Sateyendra Maurya; ADC Nowshera, Kartar Singh; SE PDD, Sadiq Azad; CAO, Sohan Singh; Tehsildar Rajouri, Varinder Sharma; DSWO, Abdul Rahim; Xen PDD Rajouri, Mohd Rashid; Xen Jal Shakti Rajouri, Ashwini Sharma; Xen Jal Shakti Nowshera, Bipin Kumar, along with other district and sectoral officers.