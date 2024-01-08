Daughter of soil, Arshia Bhardwaj wins ‘Miss Asia Super Model 2023’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: In a matter of immense pride for the entire Jammu region, daughter of the soil, Arshia Bhardwaj, has clinched the coveted title of “Miss Asia Super Model 2023.”

The prestigious beauty pageant’s grand finale, organized by Dream Production House and Dubai Beauty School at Film City, witnessed an overwhelming response and showcased outstanding talent from across India.

Sonika Yadav from Delhi and Shivani Lakhera from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, secured the first and second runners-up positions, adding to the diversity of talent on display.

The event, spanning multiple categories – Mr, Miss & Mrs Asia Super Model 2023, attracted around 100 contestants nationwide. Following rigorous auditions and meticulous grooming, participants geared up for the grand finale.

Arshia Bhardwaj, an 18-year-old currently pursuing B Des in Fashion Design at the Asian Academy of Film and Television in Noida, navigated the challenge of pursuing a modelling career against her family’s STEM background preference. Her transformative journey at AAFT unfolded numerous opportunities, propelling her to success in renowned events.

The grand finale, adjudicated by influential figures such as Youth icon Prince Narula, model-actor Rohit Khandelwal, celebrity makeup artist Bhumika Bhal, and renowned pageant coach Dr Rita Gangwani, showcased participants’ poise, confidence, and exceptional talents.

Winners were not only rewarded with titles but also received cash prizes, gift hampers, and exciting opportunities.

Sharad Chaudhary, the visionary Founder of Dreamz Production House, expressed gratitude to all contributors, emphasizing the platform’s pivotal role in providing opportunities within the fashion, film, and entertainment industry.

Anubha Vashisht, the Founder of Dubai Beauty School, reiterated their commitment to offering high-quality education, shaping students into future industry stalwarts.