DC Kishtwar launches first Hi-tech Poly House under HADP at Paddar

Excelsior Correspondent

Kishtwar, Jan 7: In a milestone achievement, the farmers of Sub Division Paddar today received the first High-tech Poly House, spreading over a 500 square meter area under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

This unique component, aimed at promoting niche crops, was constructed at a cost of 17.65 lakhs.

The Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav along with concerned officers and PRIs members inaugurated this Poly House at the Sub Divisional Agriculture complex in Gulabgarh.

The poly house is fully equipped with high-tech features supporting a constant temperature throughout the year, required relative humidity, and irrigation facilitated through laid drop lines. This infrastructure enables year-round cultivation of cash crops and vegetable seedlings.

The technology of high-tech poly houses is a boon for progressive farmers opting for Hydroponics (Soilless culture of growing plants), wherein nutrients are circulated in soilless media to fulfill the plant’s nutritional requirements.

Simultaneously, the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar presided over the Kisan Mela at Gulabgarh Paddar.

Present at the event were DDC member Paddar Hari Krishan Chauhan, PRIs, CAO Kishtwar Amjad Hussain Malik, CHO Sajjid Mustafa, AD Fisheries Lal Hussain, Tehsildar, BDO, SDAO Paddar Sahil Gandotra and other field functionaries from concerned departments.

Numerous stalls were set up by different departments to showcase their implemented schemes. District officers educated participants about various schemes while distributing pamphlets, posters, leaflets, and handouts, with a focus on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

The DC, accompanied by concerned officers, inspected stalls displaying departmental products, tools, booklets, posters, and other printed materials highlighting centrally sponsored agriculture and allied sector schemes.

The program began with a welcome address by CAO Kishtwar Amjad Hussain Malik, who briefed farmers on the achievements under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme in the district.

During the event, 100 KCC application forms were distributed among attending farmers, and concerned departments received filled-in forms.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged farmers to benefit from various farmer-oriented schemes under the flagship Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). He emphasized use of Poly House , technological adoption, prioritizing organic and mushroom farming due to current market demands.

The DC urged PRI members to act as a bridge between the government and people for disseminating information about pro-farmer schemes. He tasked field functionaries to motivate and educate farmers about accessing benefits like KCC, PM-KISAN scheme, and others at their doorstep.