Delegation of Lecturers’ Forum calls on DSEJ, seeks regularisation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: A delegation of All JK Plus-2 Lecturers’ Forum called on Ashok Sharma, Director School Education Jammu and submitted him a memorandum of demands.

The delegation, led by Chairman R S Salathia and President Pardeep Singh Rakwal, had a fruitful discussion with the Director vis-a-vis academic activities and co-curricular activities so that excellence could be achieved in both the aspects to achieve the goal of a prosperous, developed and flourishing society free of social evils.

Pardeep Koul, District President Kishtwar, urged Director School Education Jammu to address the most genuine and long pending issue of regularisation of I/C Lecturers which is stumbling block in the way of career of this class of +2 officers. He said that only I/C lecturers are left now for regularisation and expressed the hope that the proverb, “Better Late than Never” would be proven right once again and I/C lecturers too would be regularised without going into unnecessary formalities.

The delegation also called on Subah Mehta (Jt Director School Education), Mamta Sharma (Dy Director Planning), HR Pakhroo (Jt. Director SCERT) and Prof Swaran Singh, in their office chambers and had fruitful discussions with them on many issues of importance pertaining to the +2 officers.

The delegation comprised of Ghar Singh, Kamal Lal, Gh Nabi Malik and others.