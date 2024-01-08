‘Kalash’ from Ayodhya installed at Martand Sun Temple premises

SRINAGAR, Jan 7:

A ‘kalash’ from Ayodhya was today installed at the Ram Temple on the premises of the famous Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The ‘kalash’, one of those sent to select Ram Temples, was installed by the local people in the presence of devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“We expressed our gratitude to the people of the country for this honour and pray that peace and harmony prevails in Kashmir,” one of the local devotees said after installing the ‘kalash’ in the Ram Temple.

Special pooja was performed at the time of installation of the ‘kalash’ as devotees paid obeisance at the temple.

The eighth-century Martand Temple is one of the oldest Sun Temples in India. (PTI)