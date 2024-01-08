GDCT releases annual calendar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 7: Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) released its annual calendar during the monthly Governing Body meeting of the organisation here today.

Addressing the meeting chaired by Advocate Shah Mohammad Chowdhary, General Secretary of GDCT, MS Chouhan, briefed the house about the organisation’s activities, developmental works, and functions held in 2023.

The Trustees, who attended the meeting, presented valuable suggestions and ideas to improve the functioning of GDCT and its allied bodies. They also paid rich tribute to founder of GDCT, Dr Masud A Choudhary and recalled his contributions in the upliftment of the Gujjar Bakkerwal community in the field of education, culture, and heritage.

The senior trustees who addressed the meeting include Arshad Ali Choudhary, Hamid Hussain Choudhary, Bashir Ahmed Noon, Shouket Javed, Anwar Chowdhary, Sajad Majeed Chechi, Showkat Parveiz, Mushtaq Ahmed and others.