Khirwar assesses winter residential coaching classes in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 7: Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Sanjeev Khirwar, yesterday chaired a crucial meeting to evaluate the winter residential coaching classes for 10th and 12th grades in UT Ladakh.

Collaborating with Principals and Headmasters of Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) and High Schools (HS), the focus was on preparing students for the upcoming CBSE Board exams.

Director School Education, Tsering Paldan, presented an overview of the extensive implementation of winter residential classes in Leh and the notable participation in Kargil.

Across both districts, 10 winter-friendly centers have been established to accommodate students from these critical grades.

Directly engaging with education leaders, the Principal Secretary delved into the facilities provided during winter coaching, addressing aspects such as food quality, heating arrangements, and mentorship programs.

Challenges faced in conducting smooth winter classes in remote areas were discussed, emphasizing the commitment to overcome these hurdles.

Expressing a genuine interest in students’ well-being, the Principal Secretary interacted with students from various schools, discussing exam-related stress and challenges.

Encouraging self-awareness, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and emphasizing diligent practice were highlighted as keys to success.

Students from HSS Panikhar and Nyoma expressed gratitude for the invaluable opportunity provided by the School Education Department.

Winter coaching, once deemed a distant dream for underprivileged students in Ladakh’s remote areas, has become a reality through the Department’s efforts.

Acknowledging the dedication of Heads of Institutions and staff, the Principal Secretary praised their resilience in making winter classes a reality despite challenging climatic conditions and limited resources.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring the success of winter residential coaching programs.