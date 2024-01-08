Congress activists protest for Vande Bharat stop at Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 7: Demanding a stop of Vande Bharat Train at Udhampur , Congress activists under the leadership of Sumeet Magotra organized a protest demonstration here today.

The protesting Congress activists were also up in arms against removing word “Udhampur” from Tushar Mahajan Railway Station Udhampur.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the protesting people reached at Railway Station Udhampur in the form of a procession. However, they were stopped outside the station by the Udhampur Police and Railway Police.

Protesters were raising slogans against Railway Ministry and Union Government for ignoring best Railway services to the people of Udhampur. They also staged a dharna outside the Railway Station.

While addressing the gathering, Congress leader Sumeet Magotra said that Railway Administration recently renamed Udhampur Railway Station as Martyr Tushar Mahajan Railway Station, which was a welcome step but the authorities removed destination name Udhampur from the every signboard of the Railway Station for no reason.

Magotra accused the BJP leaders of misleading the people by claiming that due to their efforts Udhampur has given stoppage of Vande Bharat Train whereas Railway authorities have made it clear that there is no stoppage of Vande Bharat Train at Udhampur.

The Congress leader appealed the concerned higher authorities for stoppage of Vande Bharat Train at Udhampur and also change the name of Ramnagar Railway Station to Roun Railway Station, the actual name of the area.

He warned that if all their demands are not met by the Railway authorities and BJP led Central Government, the congress workers will continue organizing big protests of the people of Udhampur.